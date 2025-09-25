Sprout Organics is expanding its September 16, 2025 recall of Sprout Organics® Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach, due to potentially elevated lead levels, to include additional lots.

Exposure to lead, even at low levels, may increase blood lead levels. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. The effects of lead depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age/body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems.

The product, a 3.5-ounce pouch, was sold in Walgreens; in independent retailers in AZ, CO, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, MA, ME, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VT, WI, and WY; and online. It was not sold in any other large retail chain besides Walgreens.

If consumers have product matching the following description in their possession, they should return it to their local store for a full refund. The expiration date and lot code and are printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch (see photos attached).