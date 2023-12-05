The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture are advising people not to buy or eat whole cantaloupe with Malichita labeling. These cantaloupes are being recalled due to an outbreak of Salmonella infections in Canada and the U.S.

14 people in the Twin Cities metro area became sick from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4, and wo have died

If you have recently eaten cantaloupe and are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea accompanied by fever, consult your health care provider.

The investigation into this product is ongoing. Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for more information. Additional products, such as cut fruit sold under a different label, might be added to the recall as more information becomes available.