CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated a multistate outbreak of Salmonella (Sundsvall and Oranienburg) infections.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data showed that cantaloupes were contaminated with Salmonella made people sick.

A total of 407 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella were reported from 44 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 15, 2023, to December 25, 2023. Of 362 people with information available, 158 (44%) were hospitalized. Six deaths were reported, including four from Minnesota, one from Indiana, and one from Oregon.

Of the 134 people who reported eating cantaloupe, 67 people specifically reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe and 40 reported eating whole cantaloupe. Fifty-two people resided at long-term care facilities when they got sick. Among 24 of these people interviewed, 12 reported eating cantaloupe. Forty-four children attended childcare centers when they got sick. Of 34 children with information available, 19 ate cantaloupe.

Canada also investigated this Salmonella outbreak and linked the illnesses to cantaloupes. The strain that caused illnesses in Canada was the same strain as the U.S. illnesses.

Several recalls of cantaloupe products were issued as a result of this investigation:

On November 1, 2023, Malichita brand cantaloupes were recalled in Canada.

On November 8, Trufresh recalled Malichita brand whole cantaloupes that were sold to US businesses between October 16 and October 23.

On November 15, Trufresh expanded their recall to include additional whole cantaloupes.

On November 14, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company recalled pre-cut fruit products and ALDI recalled [PDF – 2 pages] its whole cantaloupe, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears.

On November 22, 2023, Trufresh expanded their recall again to include all Malichita brand and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes. Crown Jewels recalled Malitchita brand whole cantaloupes. CF Dallas recalled pre-cut fruit products containing recalled cantaloupes.

On November 27, 2023, Kwik Trip recalled pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit mixes.

On November 28, Bix Produce recalled pre-cut fruit cups.

On November 29, GHGA recalled pre-cut cantaloupe products sold at Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s.

On November 30, Cut Fruit Express recalled pre-cut cantaloupe products with use-by dates from November 4 through November 6.

On December 5, TGD Cuts recalled pre-cut cantaloupe products with use-by dates from November 2 through November 24.

Stop & Shop recalled cantaloupes purchased from October 23 through November 11.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: