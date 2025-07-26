Public Health Alerts Residents: Discard The Family Cow Brand Raw Milk and Raw-Milk Cheese Following Detection of Salmonella

The Allegheny County Health Department is advising people to discard all Family Cow brand raw milk products. Products may include raw milk sold in pint, half-gallon, and gallon containers as well as a variety of cheeses. These items were sold from the farm’s Chambersburg retail store and to online customers via the online store where 6 pick up locations are listed in Allegheny County.

Since July 1, 2025, the ACHD identified four residents who became sick with Salmonella infections after consuming raw milk products from The Family Cow. The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Agriculture have been investigating to identify the sources of more than 70 reported salmonella infections since August 2024. Several of those ill individuals reported consuming raw milk products from The Family Cow.

The Pennsylvania Department Agriculture confirmed that product samples from The Family Cow farm tested in July 2025 were contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. Additional testing will be conducted before the farm can sell or distribute more product. If choosing to purchase raw milk products, consumers are encouraged to pay special attention to labels and where products originated.

Salmonella bacteria can make people sick with diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Children under five, adults over 65, and people with compromised immune systems may be at risk of more severe illnesses requiring medical treatment or hospitalization.

Anyone who consumed raw milk products from The Family Cow should consult a healthcare provider if they become ill.

About Raw Milk

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. Consuming unpasteurized dairy products increases the risk of foodborne illness.

Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to a high enough temperature for enough time to kill harmful germs, which can cause serious illness. This process does not affect milk’s nutritional value.

Anyone can become sick from drinking raw milk or consuming raw milk products. The people at the highest risk for severe illness include people who are pregnant, adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years, and people with weakened immune systems.

