County health officials in Los Angeles say the number of patients in a Salmonella outbreak traced to a Mexican restaurant in Valencia continues to increase.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, 45 people have been confirmed in the outbreak as of Oct. 2. That is up from 31 cases reported on Sept. 24.

People who dined at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria on or around Sept. 13 began reporting symptoms of food poisoning. Public Health was alerted to the situation on Sept. 17. only four sick people were initially reported.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily closed the restaurant. The outbreak investigation is ongoing.

As part of the investigation, Public Health sent out a survey asking those who dined at the restaurant to fill it out to “determine the nature and extent of this incident.” The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/2p9zvahs, and any questions can be directed to the food safety unit at the acute communicable disease control division at 213-240-7941.

Owner Ivan Vásquez told the Los Angeles Times that nine of the restaurant’s 52 employees — including three cooks, a prep cook, and a dishwasher — tested positive for Salmonella.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.