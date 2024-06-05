CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections. Epidemiologic and traceback data show that Infinite Herbs brand organic basil may be contaminated with Salmonella and be making people sick.

As of April 17, 2024, a total of 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 7 states – Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 11, 2024, to April 2, 2024. Of 11 people with information available, 1 person has been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Of 12 people interviewed, 10 (83%) reported shopping at Trader Joe’s. Seven sick people reported buying or likely buying organic basil in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers from Trader Joe’s. Additionally, traceback data collected by FDA determined that Infinite Herbs, LLC, in Miami, Florida, was the supplier of the 2.5-oz packages of organic basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores.

While this investigation is ongoing, do not eat Infinite Herbs organic basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores in those 29 states and Washington DC. The basil was sold in 2.5 oz clamshell-style packages. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging and sold at Trader Joe’s stores in AL, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT, and WI.

Trader Joe’s has already voluntarily removed all Infinite Herbs-brand organic basil packed in 2.5-oz clamshell packaging from their store shelves and this product should no longer be available for sale to customers at their stores.

Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually lasts four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

