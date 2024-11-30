As of November 13, 2024, 104 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from 14 states: Colorado 30, Montana 19, Wyoming 6, Kansas 3, North Carolina 1, Iowa 1, Missouri 8, Michigan 1, Nebraska 12, New Mexico 10, Oregon 1, Utah 8, Washington 1 and Wisconsin 1. Of 98 people with information available, 34 have been hospitalized, and 4 people developed HUS, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death has been reported from an older adult in Colorado. This person is not one of those who developed HUS. Of the 81 people interviewed, 80 (99%) report eating at McDonald’s. Seventy-five people were able to remember specific menu items they ate at McDonald’s. 63 of 75 people (84%) reported a menu item containing Taylor Farm’s fresh slivered onions.