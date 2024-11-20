According to the St. Louis County Health Department, as the number of cases continued to grow, health officials on Tuesday said they have now linked an E. coli outbreak to five events, including a banquet at Oakville Senior High School, that were all catered by the same company.

One of the 97 cases was connected to a band banquet at Oakville High on Nov. 6 with food provided by Andre’s Banquets and Catering, said Doug Moore, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

More lawsuits have and will be filed.https://www.marlerblog.com/files/2024/11/FS-Petition-for-Damages.pdf