Missouri Health officials have reported that 106 people, including students from Rockwood Summit High School and adults from the community, have been confirmed as outbreak patients. The patients attended five separate events catered by Andre’s Banquet Center. Patients attended two school band events, two funerals and a Veterans’ event catered by the business. As of Nov. 21, county hospitals reported that two of the outbreak patients had developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a rare but serious disease that can occur as a complication of an E. coli infection.