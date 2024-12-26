According to USA Today, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a norovirus outbreak after oysters served at a Los Angeles County event this month made over 80 people sick.

The event was a Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants event, according to Santa Monica Seafood, a company involved in the situation.

According to the health department, over 80 attendees who ate the oysters at the event reported illnesses and gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. 

The United States Food and Drug Administration issued multiple advisories on Wednesday for oysters and clams that they say could be contaminated with norovirus, a serious gastrointestinal illness.

The recalled oysters originated from British Columbia, Canada, with a recall first being issued in California.

“Consumers should not eat these potentially contaminated oysters. Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care,” the FDA said in a press release.

Another recall was also issued by the FDA affecting oysters from Washington state and Manila clams. The administration says these recalled seafood products could be contaminated with the norovirus.

