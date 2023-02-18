Here is yet another one.

Xin Ao International Group Corp of Linden, NJ, is recalling its 200 grams packages of “Sss Enoki Mushroom” and “K-Fresh Mushroom”, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

“Sss Enoki Mushroom” & “K-Fresh Mushroom” were sold at 99 Ranch Supermarket retail stores in MD. The product comes in 200 grams, clear plastic package marked with lot # 6953150100677 for “Sss Enoki Mushroom” & 4892742010234 for “K-Fresh Mushroom” on the top and with an expiration date of 02/15/2023 stamped on the side.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by Maryland Department of Health which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 200 gram package of “Sss Enoki Mushroom” & “K-Fresh Mushroom” should not consume them.