On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms initiated a voluntary recall of multiple quantities and brands of bagged organic whole and baby carrots and contacted their distributing customers. Recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. These products should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024:

LabelBag SizesSample Product Image
3651lb, 2lb, 5lb365 Carrots
Bunny Luv1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lbBunny Luv Carrots 
Cal-Organic1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lbCal-Organic Carrots
Compliments2lbCompliments Carrots 
Full Circle1lb, 2lb, 5lbFull Circle Carrots
Good & Gather2lbGood & Gather Carrots
GreenWise1lb, 25lbsGreenWise Carrots
Marketside2lbMarketside Carrots
Nature’s Promise1lb, 5lbNature's Promise Carrots
O Organic1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lbO-Organic Carrots
President’s Choice2lbPresident's Choice Carrots
Simple Truth1lb, 2lb, 5lbSimple Truth Carrots
Trader Joe’s1lbTrader Joe's Carrots
Wegmans1lb, 2lb, 5lbWegmans Carrots
Wholesome Pantry1lb, 2lb, 5lbWholesome Pantry Carrots

Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024:  

LabelBag SizesBest if used by:FromBest if used by:ThroughSample Product Image
36512oz, 1lb, 2lb9/11/2411/02/24365 Baby Carrots
Bunny Luv1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb9/11/2411/12/24Bunny Luv Baby Carrots
Cal-Organic12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs9/11/2411/02/24Cal-Organic Baby Carrots
Compliments1lb9/14/2410/24/24Compliments Baby Carrots
Full Circle1lb9/14/2410/24/24Full Circle Baby Carrots
Good & Gather12oz, 1lb9/14/2411/02/24Good & Gather Baby Carrots
GreenWise1lb9/11/2410/26/24GreenWise Baby Carrots
Grimmway Farms25 lb bag9/11/2410/03/24 
Kroger2lb9/14/2411/02/24 
LIDL1lb9/16/2411/07/24 
Marketside12oz, 1lb, 2lb9/11/2411/02/24Marketside Baby Carrots
Nature’s Promise1lb9/13/2410/25/24Nature's Promise Baby Carrots
O Organic12oz, 1lb, 2lb9/11/2411/02/24O-Organic Baby Carrots
President’s Choice1lb, 2lb9/11/2411/02/24President's Choice Baby Carrots
Raley’s1lb9/14/2410/23/24Raley’s Baby Carrots
Simple Truth1lb9/14/2410/20/24Simple Truth Baby Carrots
Sprouts1lb, 2lb9/13/2411/04/24Sprouts Baby Carrots
Trader Joe’s1lb9/13/2411/04/24Trader Joe's Baby Carrots
Wegmans12oz, 1lb, 2lb9/14/2411/02/24Wegmans Baby Carrots
Wholesome Pantry1lb, 2lb9/16/2411/07/24Wholesome Pantry Baby Carrots