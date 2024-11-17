On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms initiated a voluntary recall of multiple quantities and brands of bagged organic whole and baby carrots and contacted their distributing customers. Recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. These products should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.
Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024:
|Label
|Bag Sizes
|Sample Product Image
|365
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Bunny Luv
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb
|Cal-Organic
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb
|Compliments
|2lb
|Full Circle
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Good & Gather
|2lb
|GreenWise
|1lb, 25lbs
|Marketside
|2lb
|Nature’s Promise
|1lb, 5lb
|O Organic
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb
|President’s Choice
|2lb
|Simple Truth
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Trader Joe’s
|1lb
|Wegmans
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Wholesome Pantry
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024:
|Label
|Bag Sizes
|Best if used by:From
|Best if used by:Through
|Sample Product Image
|365
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|9/11/24
|11/02/24
|Bunny Luv
|1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb
|9/11/24
|11/12/24
|Cal-Organic
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs
|9/11/24
|11/02/24
|Compliments
|1lb
|9/14/24
|10/24/24
|Full Circle
|1lb
|9/14/24
|10/24/24
|Good & Gather
|12oz, 1lb
|9/14/24
|11/02/24
|GreenWise
|1lb
|9/11/24
|10/26/24
|Grimmway Farms
|25 lb bag
|9/11/24
|10/03/24
|Kroger
|2lb
|9/14/24
|11/02/24
|LIDL
|1lb
|9/16/24
|11/07/24
|Marketside
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|9/11/24
|11/02/24
|Nature’s Promise
|1lb
|9/13/24
|10/25/24
|O Organic
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|9/11/24
|11/02/24
|President’s Choice
|1lb, 2lb
|9/11/24
|11/02/24
|Raley’s
|1lb
|9/14/24
|10/23/24
|Simple Truth
|1lb
|9/14/24
|10/20/24
|Sprouts
|1lb, 2lb
|9/13/24
|11/04/24
|Trader Joe’s
|1lb
|9/13/24
|11/04/24
|Wegmans
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|9/14/24
|11/02/24
|Wholesome Pantry
|1lb, 2lb
|9/16/24
|11/07/24