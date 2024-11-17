On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms initiated a voluntary recall of multiple quantities and brands of bagged organic whole and baby carrots and contacted their distributing customers. Recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. These products should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024:

Label Bag Sizes Sample Product Image 365 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Bunny Luv 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb Cal-Organic 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb Compliments 2lb Full Circle 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Good & Gather 2lb GreenWise 1lb, 25lbs Marketside 2lb Nature’s Promise 1lb, 5lb O Organic 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb President’s Choice 2lb Simple Truth 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Trader Joe’s 1lb Wegmans 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Wholesome Pantry 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024: