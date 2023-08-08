An Arizona marijuana establishment is voluntarily recalling a specific product due to possible contamination of Salmonella, a bacterium that, in the event of infection, can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

The product being voluntarily recalled is Grape Cloud 9 Gummies 100mg batch number C9G04102023.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described in the table below, which were found in laboratory tests to be positive for Salmonella.

To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution. Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them. If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

An ADHS Marijuana Licensing inspector discovered the potential contamination during a routine inspection after reviewing testing documentation kept at the establishment.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products. The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

Testing requirements for marijuana products can be reviewed on Table 3.1 for each 9 A.A.C. 18 Adult-Use Marijuana Program and 9 A.A.C. 17 Medical Marijuana Program.

Consumers may contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the products listed below if they have any questions.

SYMPTOMS

Salmonella: Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within 6 hours–6 days after infection and last 4–7 days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling Salmonella-contaminated products. Symptoms include:

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache.

PRODUCTS