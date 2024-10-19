image_3_42

Salinas, CA, October 18, 2024 (For Distribution) – Church Brothers, LLC (“Church Brothers Farms”) is voluntarily recalling 1271 cases of green onions because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Distribution was limited to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Canada and USA (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia). Church Brothers Farms has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure rapid compliance with the recall.

Canada

Brand Item Description Lot Code 
Imperial FreshGreen Onion Iceless 4x2lb RegCB272378

USA

Brand Item Description Lot Code Container Type and Lot
code location 
Church BrothersGreen Onions Iceless 4x2lb Reg Church Brothers MexicoCB272378Clear bag, product code located in front of the
bag.
Trader Joe’sGreen Onion Iceless 24x6oz
Reg Trader Joe’s Mexico		CB272378,
Pack Date
092524		Brand retail bag with pack
date label on back of bag
Imperial FreshGreen Onion Iceless 4x2lb RegCB272378Clear bag, product code
located in front of the
bag

This recall is the result of a single product sample collected by Canadian Food Inspection Agency that indicated the presence of Salmonella. The Company promptly reported this issue to Food & Drug Administration. To the knowledge of Church Brothers Farms, no illnesses have occurred or been reported to date.

Tags: Salmonella Attorney, Salmonella Lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Drew Falkenstein Drew Falkenstein

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark…

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark cases that have helped shape food safety policy, HACCP protocol, and consumer rights, such as the E. coli outbreak in fresh spinach in 2006 and the 2008 Peanut Corporation of America outbreak of Salmonella. A frequent speaker for the not-for-profit organization Outbreak, Inc, Mr. Falkenstein travels the country to address public and environmental health organizations as well as food safety meetings and annual educational conferences.Â  He speaks on the intersection of law and public health, and addresses companies on how to prevent food borne illness outbreaks.

Read more about Drew Falkenstein
Show more Show less
Related Posts
image_2_24
Rolling Recall - Hamburgers recalled due to Listeria
October 18, 2024
u1272729531_Listeria_waffle_--ar_21_--v_6.1_4505e8e5-dbcf-4beb-813d-bb7634eba806_0
Waffles recalled due to Listeria
October 18, 2024
u1272729531_Milos_Salmonella_Egg_Outbreak_sickens_6_--ar_21_-_0de30018-8f54-4ce0-9792-3db0fb8c4421_3
Milo's Salmonella Egg Outbreak sickens 65
October 13, 2024