At this time, ten cases have been confirmed. Nine of those confirmed cases are within four GFPS elementary schools. Additional test results are pending.

The MT State lab is performing genomic sequencing of test samples for each confirmed salmonella infection. These results would determine whether the Great Falls cases are linked to cases in other jurisdictions but will not confirm a specific food source. As of 11/15, we have not yet received those results.

We continue to work closely with GFPS and have inspected the affected school kitchens and distribution kitchens, and spoken with kitchen staff. At the time of inspection, our Sanitarians did not observe any factors that would contribute to the spread of salmonella. As a cautionary measure, GFPS has removed all fresh fruits and vegetables from all school menus and made available canned and dried alternatives.

GFPS continues to provide us lists of students absent since 10/28 who have symptoms consistent with salmonella and whether those students ate hot lunch within the incubation period prior to the onset of symptoms. We are using these lists to expand our investigations to include probable or suspected cases of symptomatic students and staff who have not been tested, and to identify any additional schools that may have suspected but unconfirmed cases.

GFPS has also provided detailed menu lists of all foods served at the affected schools and the manufacturers of those foods. Since our initial case investigations were conducted before receiving those menus, we are now conducting follow-up investigations to determine which specific menu items have been consumed by infected individuals during the salmonella incubation period.

Parents may receive a text message from CCHD (from an 209 area code number) with a link to a confidential and HIPAA-compliant electronic form where they can provide these details about the specific food items consumed by their children. If you receive one of these text messages, please review the menu lists with your child present and submit the form as soon as you are able. If we do not receive a form submission, we will follow up with those families to obtain that information by telephone call.

In addition to GFPS, CCHD continues to coordinate with the MT DPHHS, which in turn is coordinating with the FDA and CDC.

Further updates will be included here as they become available.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: