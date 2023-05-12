AH USA GROUP INC. is recalling its TW4115 Black Fungus (Nam Meo) product due to possible contamination. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the California Department of Public Health and is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and health of our consumers.

The recalled TW4115 Black Fungus (Nam Meo) product was distributed in the following states: California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Arizona, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. through small grocery stores. Golden Koi’s Black Fungus are distributed by AH USA GROUP INC., this brand of Black fungus has a shelf life best buy date of October 2024. Packaged in a sized container of 2.5 OZ. The item code for this product is TW4115.

To date, there are no reported incidents correlated with Salmonella in this product. However, we have been informed that the state of Pennsylvania collected a sample of the product and found traces of salmonella. According to the testers, three types of salmonella were detected, Salmonella Javiana, Salmonella Mgulani, and Salmonella Weltevreden. All strains of Salmonella can cause similar symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually develop within 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria and can last for up to a week. In severe cases, Salmonella infection can lead to dehydration and hospitalization. It is important to practice good food hygiene, such as washing hands and cooking food thoroughly, to reduce the risk of Salmonella infection.