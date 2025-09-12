Collectively (“Chetak”) is expanding its voluntary recall, initiated July 16, 2025, to include several lots of Deep-branded frozen vegetables and fruit products due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recall is limited to frozen vegetable and fruit products as discussed further below.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Several frozen vegetable products tested positive for Salmonella including:

Frozen Deep-brand Sprouted Mat (Moth), Lot IN 24353K, 24354K, 25072K

Frozen Deep-brand Sprouted Moong (Mung), Lot IN 25058K

Frozen Deep-brand Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix, Lot IN 25158K

Frozen Deep-brand Premium Select Singoda, Lot IN 25150K

Chetak has decided to expand its voluntary recall to include additional frozen vegetable and fruit products that were manufactured on the same equipment from December 18, 2024 – August 18, 2025.

The products subject to this expanded voluntary recall were distributed nationwide in retail stores under the lot numbers and use-by dates, listed below. Recalled product was packaged in flexible plastic bags, and Lot Number and Use- By Dates can be found on the back panel.