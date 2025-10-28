 Hormel Foods Corporation, an Austin, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,874,815 pounds of foodservice ready-to-eat frozen chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The affected chicken breast and thigh products were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on various dates from February 10, 2025, through September 19, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

  • 13.9-lb. cases containing “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” with item code “65009” printed on the label.
  • 13.8-lb. cases containing 3-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “77531” printed on the label.
  • 13.8-lb. cases containing 4-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “46750” printed on the label.
  • 23.8-lb. cases containing 5-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “86206” printed on the label.
  • 13.95-lb. cases containing BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” with item code “134394” printed on the label.

A detailed list of the affected pack dates subject to recall can be found here: [view product list]. The products bear establishment number “P-223” inside the USDA mark of inspection.  

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from foodservice customers finding metal in their frozen chicken breast and chicken thigh products. Hormel Foods determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. 

Tags: FOOD SAFETY ATTORNEY, FOOD SAFETY LAWYER
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Bruce Clark Bruce Clark

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than…

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than four years and involved more than 100 lawsuits in four states. Since that time, Bruce has been continuously involved in food and waterborne illness litigation involving bacterial, viral, and parasitic agents in settings ranging from large scale outbreaks to individual cases. He has extensive expertise in the medical, microbiological, and epidemiological aspects of foodborne illness cases gleaned from more than a decade of working with leading experts across the country. Bruce frequently speaks to public health groups as well as food industry groups about the realities of foodborne illness litigation and efforts that can help avoid the damage foodborne pathogens inflict.

Read more about Bruce Clark
Show more Show less
Related Posts
Pork and Plastic Don't Mix
October 27, 2025
More Twin Sisters Cheese Recalled due to E. coli
October 27, 2025
FDA Posts recall of E. coli tainted Cheese
October 27, 2025