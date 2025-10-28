Hormel Foods Corporation, an Austin, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,874,815 pounds of foodservice ready-to-eat frozen chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The affected chicken breast and thigh products were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on various dates from February 10, 2025, through September 19, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

13.9-lb. cases containing “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” with item code “65009” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 3-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “77531” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 4-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “46750” printed on the label.

23.8-lb. cases containing 5-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “86206” printed on the label.

13.95-lb. cases containing “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” with item code “134394” printed on the label.

A detailed list of the affected pack dates subject to recall can be found here: [view product list]. The products bear establishment number “P-223” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from foodservice customers finding metal in their frozen chicken breast and chicken thigh products. Hormel Foods determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production.