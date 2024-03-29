Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory data show that charcuterie meat products from Fratelli Beretta made people in this outbreak sick.

A total of 104 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from 33 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 20, 2023, to February 10, 2024. Of 92 people with information available, 27 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Public health officials collected many different types of information from sick people, including their age, race, ethnicity, other demographics, and the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. This information provided clues to help investigators identify the source of the outbreak.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected one unopened package of the twin-pack of Busseto brand charcuterie sampler from a sick person’s home. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) showed that the Salmonella in the charcuterie sampler was closely related to bacteria from sick people. This suggests that people got sick from eating the charcuterie sampler.

USDA-FSIS collected Coppa and Antipasto tray products from Fratelli Beretta which tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed these were two different strains of Salmonella that were both different from ill people in this outbreak and the Antipasto collected by the Minnesota Department of Health.

