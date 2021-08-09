Alaska Health and Social Services announced via Facebook:

Please be aware that a suspected outbreak of foodborne illness is being investigated in Homer. If anyone is experiencing foodborne illness symptoms (gastrointestinal illness) and has been in the Homer area in the past week, they are encouraged to fill out a DHSS foodborne illness survey via this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q2LNKB2

More than 70 employees working at South Peninsula Hospital have been identified with gastrointestinal illness to date; all ill persons consumed food that had been brought into the hospital for employee meals from several local food establishments. No patients or hospital residents consumed the food. At this time, the source of the outbreak is unknown. The outbreak is being investigated by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Service’s Section of

Epidemiology in coordination with the Alaska Department of Conservation (DEC) Food Safety & Sanitation Program.

Please contact your health care provider if you have questions or concerns. Foodborne illness symptoms involved in this outbreak so far have primarily been diarrhea and stomach cramps, which have resolved quickly. Fever is not one of the main symptoms reported. Most people experiencing symptoms reported that they began to feel ill yesterday evening through this morning.

Please complete only one survey per person. This is an anonymous survey, your answers will only be used for public health purposes. Your participation is voluntary. The survey should take approximately 15 minutes.