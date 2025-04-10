What’s New

A new outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref #1290) linked to a not yet identified product has been added to the table. FDA has initiated traceback, an onsite inspection, and sampling – 14 ill.

For the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref #1286) linked to a not yet identified product. FDA has initiated an onsite inspection, and sampling – 30 ill.

For the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref #1292) linked to a not yet identified product, the outbreak has ended.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Newport (ref #1291) linked to a not yet identified product, the case count has been adjusted to 36 cases. FDA has initiated an inspection and sampling.

