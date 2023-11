Salmonella Newport sickening 40 linked to what? Salmonella Sundsvall and Cantaloupe sickening 43. Listeria and Peaches, Plums and Nectarines. E. coli O103 sickening 12 linked to what? Over 50 children hit with lead poisoning after consuming applesauce. E. coli O121:H19 sickening 37 linked to what? And, rounding out the Active Investigation Salmonella Thompson linked to onions that has sickened 73.