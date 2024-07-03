The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections with 449 illnesses in 31 states and the District of Columbia. While originally reported as two separate outbreaks, CDC and FDA combined these two outbreak investigations as they shared several similarities, including when and where illnesses occurred, the demographics of ill people, and the foods they reported eating before they became sick. Laboratory, epidemiological, and traceback data have determined that cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc., of Boynton Beach, Florida, are a likely source of illnesses in this outbreak; however, this grower does not account for all the illnesses in this outbreak.

As part of the investigation, FDA conducted an onsite inspection at Bedner Growers, Inc., a grower that supplies Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. FDA collected samples as part of this inspection and Salmonella Braenderup was detected in samples of untreated canal water used by Bedner Growers, Inc. Whole Genome Sequencing analysis determined that the Salmonella found in the water used by Bedner Growers, Inc. is a match to a strain of Salmonella Braenderup that is causing some of the illnesses in this outbreak. Additional types of Salmonella were detected in both soil and water samples collected at Bedner Growers, Inc. CDC and FDA are looking to see if these strains have caused illness in people.

Additionally, based on traceback information collected, Bedner Growers, Inc. supplied cucumbers to multiple points of service where ill people reported purchasing or eating cucumbers. FDA is continuing to conduct traceback to identify other possible points of contamination.

As of July 1, 2024, a total of 449 people infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup have been reported from 31 states and the District of Columbia. Of these illnesses, 215 people were infected with the newly added SalmonellaBraenderup. Of the 188 people interviewed, 129 (69%) reported eating cucumbers.

Bedner Growers, Inc.’s cucumber growing and harvesting season is over. There is no product from this farm on the market and likely no ongoing risk to the public. Additionally, this grower does not account for all the illnesses in the outbreak.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing. This advisory will be updated as additional information becomes available.

