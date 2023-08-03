According to Food Safety News, patient counts continue to increase in three cyclospora outbreaks and one Salmonella outbreak.

Sources of the parasite and the bacteria have not yet been determined, according to updates from the Food and Drug Administration.

Patient counts are holding steady in two outbreaks of infections from E. coli. An outbreak from E. coli O26 remains at 13 patients, and an outbreak of infections from E. coli O157:H7 remains steady with 12 patients. The outbreaks were first announced on July 26 and July 12, respectively. The FDA reports that it has begun traceback efforts in both outbreaks but has not reported what is being traced.

Cyclospora outbreaks

A cyclospora outbreak announced this past week has sickened at least 47 people, up from 39 people a week ago. The FDA and state investigators have initiated sample collection and testing, but the FDA has not reported what is being tested. The FDA reports that it has begun traceback efforts but has not reported what food or foods it is tracing. The agency has not released any patient information.

In an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+, the patient count has increased to 36, up from 35 this past week. The FDA has initiated traceback efforts, gathering and testing samples and conducting on-site inspections. The agency has not released any information about what food is being traced, what is being tested, or where the on-site inspection is conducted. The Salmonella outbreak was first reported on June 14.

For another outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis, the case count has increased from 68 to 69 patients in the past week. The outbreak was first announced on June 14. The FDA has initiated traceback and onsite inspections and has begun sample collection and analysis. However, the agency has not reported what location is being inspected or what food is being sampled. The FDA has not released any patient information, including where the patients live.

In a third outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis, the patient count has increased from 121 to 140. The FDA reports having begun traceback and on-site inspections but has not revealed what food is being traced or what site is being inspected. The outbreak was first announced July 6.

Cyclospora parasites are often associated with various types of fresh produce, including basil, cilantro, mesclun lettuce, raspberries, and snow peas. Food safety experts say washing products do not remove the parasite.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration have been tracking the outbreak since April 1. Additional infections could have started before that date.

In a fourth outbreak from the Cyclospora parasite, at least 210 people across 22 states have been sickened. Public health officials have not yet determined the source of the parasite.

Also, more than 210 people are likely in the ongoing outbreak because of the lag time between when patients become ill and when confirmation testing can be completed and results filed with the CDC. Some sick people don’t seek medical attention, impacting the outbreak count. The parasite is killed by using antibiotics. Specific tests are required to diagnose Cyclospora infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

According to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal, state, and local public health officials are investigating the outbreak.