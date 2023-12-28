There have been at least 30 confirmed cases of this specific outbreak strain of STEC in the UK.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland, (FSS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are warning the public not to eat four Mrs. Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese which has been recalled because they may be contaminated with a specific type of E. coli bacteria called Shiga toxin producing E. coli, also known as STEC or VTEC or E. coli O145.

The four cheeses are:

Mrs Kirkham’s Mild & Creamy Lancashire

Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire

Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire

Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire