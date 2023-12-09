1985 Multistate/Multiprovince Outbreak of Chemical Poisoning Linked to Melons

In July, persons in the US and Canada (Alberta; British Columbia) developed symptoms of poisoning with a cholinesterase-inhibitor. The most severe signs and symptoms included seizures, loss of consciousness, cardiac arrhythmia, hypotension, dehydration, and anaphylaxis. Oregon officials identified aldicarb sulfoxide (ASO) in several watermelons consumed by persons who had been ill. ASO is a systemic carbamate pesticide which was not registered for use on watermelons. It was primarily used …

1985 Outbreak of Campylobacter jejuni Infections Linked to Cantaloupe, Wisconsin

A confirmed outbreak of Campylobacter jejuni infections was associated with eating cantaloupe in Wisconsin. The exposure location was not available.

1990 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Chester Linked to Cut Up Cantaloupe

A multistate (30 states, states not described) outbreak of Salmonella Chester was linked to the consumption of cut cantaloupe that had been served in salad bars.

1991 Multistate/Multiprovince Outbreak of Salmonella Poona Linked to Cantaloupe

During June and July 1991, more than 400 laboratory-confirmed Salmonella Poona infections occurred in 23 states and Canada (Ontario, Newfoundland, Quebec, Saskatchewan). Illness was associated with eating cut up cantaloupe in salad bars or fruit salads. At least 72 of the cases were in Canada. Salmonella was never isolated from cantaloupe as the produce had been consumed, or discarded, before the epidemiologic investigations began. Although industry sources identified the…

1993 Multistate Outbreak of E coli O157:H7 Infections at Sizzler Restaurants

From March through August 1993, outbreaks of E. coli O157:H7 occurred at four separate Oregon and Washington Sizzler restaurants. These restaurants served meats and seafood entries and featured a large, self-service, salad and food bar with more than 100 items. Consumption of beef or other meats was not associated with illness in any of the outbreaks. The locations having outbreaks included: Grants Pass, Oregon (Mar.); North Bend, Oregon (Mar.); Corvallis, Oregon (Aug.); Seattle, …

1997 Outbreak of Salmonella Saphra Infections Linked to Imported Mexican Cantaloupe, California

Twenty-four persons were known to be infected with a genetically indistinguishable strain of Salmonella Saphra. A case control study implicated the consumption of cantaloupe as a risk for illness. A traceback identified one growing region in Mexico as a source of cantaloupe for 95% of the case-patients. Very few persons reported washing cantaloupe prior to cutting them.

1998 Outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg Infections Linked to Cantaloupe, Ontario

An outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections occurred in Ontario, Canada. Cantaloupe consumption was a risk factor for illness.

1999 Outbreak of Norovirus at a Restaurant Linked to Consumption of Melon, Iowa

A confirmed outbreak of Norovirus was associated with eating cantaloupe, honeydew melon, or watermelon while at a restaurant in Iowa. Read More

2000 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Poona Linked to Cantaloupe

An outbreak of Salmonella Poona occurred among people who ate whole or pre-cut cantaloupe. This outbreak was one of three outbreaks that occurred between 2000 and 2002 involving imported, Mexican cantaloupe. These outbreaks led to an import alert on cantaloupes from Mexico.

2001 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Poona Linked to Viva Brand/Shipley Sales Cantaloupes

An outbreak of Salmonella Poona occurred among persons who had eaten Viva brand cantaloupe imported from Mexico; the outbreak was first discovered in California. Cantaloupes were purchased whole and pre-cut. The Salmonella Poona strain that was isolated had a rare biochemical trait, the inability to produce hydrogen sulfide. Shipley Sales, the US importer of the cantaloupes, could not provide proper Mexican documentation for inspection when requested by the U.S. Food and …

2001 Outbreak of Salmonella at a Nursing Home Linked to Cantaloupe, Oregon

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonellosis occurred in Oregon. The vehicle of infection was cantaloupe. The exposure locations were “nursing home, assisted living, home care” or restaurant. Read More

2002 Multistate/Multiprovince Outbreak of Salmonella Poona Linked to Susie Cantaloupe Distributed by I. Kunik Company

This multistate Salmonella Poona outbreak was one of three outbreaks that occurred between 2000 and 2002 involving imported Mexican cantaloupe. Ten of the cases occurred in Canada. These outbreaks led to an import alert on cantaloupes from Mexico. The cantaloupe was purchased whole or eaten as part of a fruit salad or garnish. The cantaloupe had been distributed by the I. Kunik Company of McAllen, Texas, who had purchased it from a Mexican producer.

2002 Outbreak of Salmonella Berta Infections Linked to Fruit, Washington

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Berta infections was associated with eating fruit, specifically cantaloupe, grapes, or watermelon, at a church in Washington state.

2003 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Fruit, Florida

A confirmed outbreak of Norovirus was associated with eating fruit, specifically cantaloupe, pineapple, or bananas, at an unknown location in Florida. Read More

2003 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Muenchen Linked to Cantaloupe/Honeydew Melon

A confirmed multistate outbreak of Salmonella Muenchen was associated with eating cantaloupe or honeydew melon in day care center or private home.

2005 Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Linked to Cantaloupe or Ground Beef, Colorado

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Newport occurred in Colorado. The vehicles of infection were cantaloupe and ground beef. The exposure location was not given. The circumstances of how these vehicles became contaminated were not described.

2005 Outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis at a Private Home, Utah

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis occurred in Utah among people who had eaten together in a private home. The vehicles of infection were described as cantaloupe, barbequed chicken, and corned beef. The circumstances behind how these foods became contaminated were not described.

2006 Multistate/Multiprovince Outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg Infections Linked to Fruit Salad

Public health officials in New Hampshire identified a cluster of three Salmonella Oranienburg cases that matched by pulsed field gel electrophoresis (PFGE), a genetic fingerprinting technique. Two of the persons were co-workers at a long-term care facility, and one was a patron of the cafeteria of that facility. The PFGE pattern was unusual and prompted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to look for other recently reported cases that matched that pattern. Thirty-eight…

2007 Outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield Linked to Consumption of Cantaloupe, California

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield was linked to the consumption of cantaloupe that was eaten in private homes. Read More

2007 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Linked to Cantaloupe Produced by Agropecuraria Montelibano Cantaloupe 2008

Cantaloupes grown in Honduras by the company, Agropecuraria Montelibano, were implicated in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield in the USA and Canada.

2007 Outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield at a Restaurant, Wyoming

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield was associated with eating at a restaurant in Wyoming. The vehicle of infection in this outbreak was not described. A multistate outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield involving cantaloupe was concurrent with this outbreak, however the CDC described this outbreak as separate in the National Outbreaks Reporting System.

2008 Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Linked to Cantaloupe/Watermelon, Colorado

A confirmed outbreak of Salmonella Newport was linked to eating cantaloupe or watermelon while at a private home in Colorado.

2008 Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to Cantaloupe, California

A confirmed outbreak of Norovirus occurred among people who had eaten cantaloupe at a restaurant in California. Read More

2008 Outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 at a Private Home, Colorado

A confirmed outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 occurred among people who had eaten cantaloupe or ground beef at a private home in Colorado.

2011 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Panama Linked to De Monte Cantaloupe

Del Monte Fresh Produce recalled whole cantaloupes after an epidemiologic link was found between the cantaloupe and an outbreak of Salmonella Panama. The cantaloupes were sold as a package of three through warehouse clubs in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The cantaloupes were grown in Guatemala.

2011 Multistate Outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes Linked to Jensen Farms Rocky Ford Cantaloupe

A multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections involving 5 distinct strains was associated with consumption of cantaloupe grown at Jensen Farms’ production fields in Granada, Colorado. A total of 147 persons were reported to the CDC. Thirty-three persons died, and one pregnant woman miscarried. Among persons for whom information is available, reported illness onset ranged from July 31, 2011, through October 27, 2011. Ages of ill persons ranged from less than 1 year of a…

2011 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Uganda Infections Linked to Cantaloupe

In 2011, CDC along with state and local public health agencies investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Uganda infections associated with consumption of cantaloupe. Eleven states reported 25 cases. Four people were hospitalized. No one died. Illness onset dates ranged from June 6 to July 15, 2011.

2012 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Newport and Salmonella Typhimurium Infections Linked to Cantaloupe

On Friday, August 17, 2012, public health officials in several states and the FDA announced a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium linked to cantaloupe grown in southwestern Indiana. By September 13, 2012, state and federal investigators had identified 261 ill persons in 24 states infected with two Salmonella serotypes – Typhimurium and Newport. Illness onset dates ranged from July 6, 2012, to September 16, 2012. Ill persons ranged in age from less than 1 year to 10…

2012 Norovirus at a Restaurant, Mendota Heights, Minnesota

In late May 2012 Minnesota public health officials investigated an outbreak of norovirus at a restaurant located in Mendota Heights (Dakota County), Minnesota. The outbreak was first reported by a chef at the restaurant who said he had received complaints of illness among people who ate at the restaurant following a burial service on May 26. Twenty-five gathering attendees were interviewed. Five persons met the case definition.

2012 Outbreak of Norovirus at a Catered Luncheon, Kansas

In January 2012, Kansas public health officials investigated an outbreak of norovirus associated with a luncheon catered by McAlister’s Deli in Wichita, Kansas. Six outbreak associated cases were identified. No one was hospitalized and no one died.

2017 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Infections Linked to Pre-cut Fruit

In December 2017 Washington State Department of Health announced an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to consumption of pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe, or fruit mixes containing watermelon or cantaloupe. Twenty-four cases from Washington (21) and Oregon (3) were identified. Known onset dates ranged from October 28, 2017, to December 6, 2017. There were 6 reported hospitalizations and one death, but it was not attributable to their salmonellosis.

2018 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide Infections Linked to Pre-Cut Melon

On June 8, 2018, local, state and federal public health and regulatory officials announced a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide infections linked to consumption of fresh cut melons. As of July 24, seventy-seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Adelaide infections had been reported by 9 states. Thirty-six people had been hospitalized. There were no deaths. Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 30, 2018, to July 2, 2018. Epidemiologic and…

2019 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Carrau Infections Linked to Caito Foods, LLC Pre-Cut Melon

On April 12, 2019, the CDC announced an outbreak of Salmonella Carrau infections linked to consumption of pre-cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe. Ten states reported 137 outbreak associated cases. Thirty-eight people were hospitalized. There were no deaths. Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 3, 2019, to May 1, 2019. On April 12, Caito Foods LLC issued a recall of these melons packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers.

2019-2020 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Javiana Infections Linked to Cut Fruit

In November and December 2019, the CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Javiana infections linked to cut fruit produced by Tailor Cut Produce. On February 18, 2020, investigators declared the outbreak to be over.

2020 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Newport Infections Associated with Watermelon and Cantaloupe Consumption

In 2020 CDC, FDA, and state partners investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections associated with consumption of watermelon and cantaloupe. PulseNet identified 80 cases from 15 states. Isolates were highly related by cgMLST with 0-12 alleles. Isolation dates ranged from July 7 to October 22, 2020. There were 17 hospitalizations and no deaths.

2022 Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium Infections Associated with Cantaloupe

Between July and September 2022, an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections occurred. Eighty-seven outbreak cases were reported by 11 states. Thirty-two people were hospitalized. No one died.