CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections.

Epidemiologic and traceback data showed that organic carrots supplied by Grimmway Farms were likely contaminated with E. coli and made people sick.

A total of 48 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli were reported from 19 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from September 6, 2024, to November 10, 2024. Of 47 people with information available, 20 were hospitalized and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death was reported from California.

People reported buying different brands of carrots from multiple stores. FDA’s traceback of some of these purchases identified Grimmway Farms as the common supplier of organic whole and baby carrots in this outbreak. FDA conducted inspections at Grimmway Farms and collected environmental samples. Two environmental samples collected outside were positive for STEC. Although both strains of E. coli detected in the samples can cause human illness, neither match the strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak. The strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak was not found in environmental samples; however, epidemiologic and traceback evidence shows that recalled carrots were the likely source of illnesses in this outbreak.

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms initiated a voluntary recall of these carrots and contacted their distributors. On November 21, 2024, the recall expanded to include additional bag sizes for organic whole carrots. Additional recalls were conducted by companies that used or repackaged carrots that may have come from Grimmway Farms.

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

E. coli: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.