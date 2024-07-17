Out of an abundance of caution, Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, OH, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of whole cucumbers with a pack date of June 5, 2024 and bagged salad cucumbers with a pack date of June 5, 2024 and June 6, 2024 due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This product was not grown or harvested by Wiers Farm. It was sourced from out of state, then handled and distributed by Wiers Farm. Wiers Farm Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials in connection with the recall.

The potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) through routine sampling.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention. For more information about Listeria monocytogenes, consumers can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date.

Product Details

Product Name: Whole Cucumbers

Size: 1.5-2.5 inch diameter, 6-9 inch length

Product Name: Wiers Farm 2 lb bagged Salad Cucumber

Packaging: clear bag with blue base

Distribution: Select Walmart stores in MI, IN and OH

Consumers should discard product. The product involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it. For any questions or concerns, consumers may contact us at (419) 933-2161 or email us at customercare@wiersfarm.com.

“Wiers Farm operates to the highest standards of health and food safety. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) to ensure a swift resolution.”