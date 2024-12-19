FDA, CDC, and state partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to cucumbers. As of December 17, 2024, a total of 100 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 23 states. Of the 90 people for whom information is available, 25 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Of the 67 people interviewed, 54 (81%) reported eating or likely eating cucumbers.

Recalled product has been distributed to retailers and distributors nationwide. Several companies have issued recalls. FDA is working closely with impacted firms to determine whether additional recalls of American/slicer cucumbers, processed recalled cucumbers, and products made with recalled cucumbers may be necessary. See table of recalled products below for current information about recalled products.

FDA’s investigation remains ongoing.

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

