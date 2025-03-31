The CDC has declared that an outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections traced to carrots from Grimmway Farms has ended.

A total of 48 people were confirmed as victims in the outbreak. Patients were spread across 19 states. Twenty people were hospitalized. One person died, and another developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure and brain damage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that illnesses started from Sept. 6 to Nov. 10. The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 15. Grimmway Farms initiated a recall on Nov. 16.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, epidemiologic and traceback evidence showed that recalled carrots were the likely source of illnesses in this outbreak.

The FDA inspected Grimmway Farms of Bakersfield, CA, and collected environmental samples. Two outside environmental samples were positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC).

“Although both strains of E. coli detected in the samples are capable of causing human illness, neither match the strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak. The strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak was not found in environmental samples,” according to the FDA’s outbreak update.

The FDA is working with Grimmway Farms on corrective and preventive actions.

In relation to the outbreak, Grimmway Farms recalled 35 brands and weight sizes of organic carrots and baby carrots. The recalled carrots were distributed nationwide and included popular brands sold at Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, and other retailers.

The true number of outbreak patients was likely much higher than those confirmed. The CDC reports that for every confirmed patient in an E. coli outbreak, 26 go unreported. This is because some people do not seek medical attention, and others are not specifically tested for E. coli infection.

