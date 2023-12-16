Since the last update on December 7, 302 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 42 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 16, 2023, to November 28, 2023. Of 263 people with information available, 129 (49%) have been hospitalized. Four deaths have been reported, three from Minnesota and one from Oregon.

States impacted: Alaska 1, Arkansas 2, Arizona 14, California 14, Colorado 9, Connecticut 2, Florida 1, Georgia 6, Iowa 8, Illinois 18, Indiana 7, Kansas 2, Kentucky 8, Massachusetts 2, Maryland 6, Michigan 6, Minnesota 26, Missouri 15, Mississippi 1, Montana 2, North Carolina 6, Nebraska 7, New Hampshire 1, New Jersey 6, New Mexico 2, Nevada 5, New York 10, Ohio 13, Oklahoma 4, Oregon 6, Pennsylvania 5, Rhode Island 1, South Carolina 9, South Dakota 1, Tennessee 5, Texas 23, Utah 11, Virginia 7, Washington 4, Wisconsin 22, West Virginia 3 and Wyoming 1.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 145 people interviewed, 107 (74%) reported eating cantaloupe. This percentage was significantly higher than the 19.6% of respondents who reported eating cantaloupe in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. Of the 107 people who reported eating cantaloupe, 56 people specifically reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe and 29 reported eating whole cantaloupe.

Forty people resided at long-term care facilities when they got sick. Of 17 interviewed, 11 reported eating cantaloupe. Thirty children attended childcare centers when they got sick. Of 26 children with information available, 17 ate cantaloupe.

