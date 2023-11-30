The updated number in the United States:

• Illnesses: 117 (18 new)

• Hospitalizations: 61 (16 new)

• Deaths: 2 (0 new)

• States: 34 (2 new)

In Canada the numbers have not been updated yet – on November 24, 2023 it was 63 sick, 17 hospitalized and 1 death.

Since the last update on November 24, 18 more illnesses have been reported. As of November 28, 117 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 34 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 14, 2023. Of 103 people with information available, 61 (59%) have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Minnesota.

States impacted and the number of ill: Alaska 1, Arkansas 1, Arizona 7, California 1, Colorado 3, Georgia 3, Iowa 5, Illinois 6, Indiana 2, Kansas 1, Kentucky 5, Massachusetts 1, Maryland 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 14, Missouri 9, Mississippi 1, North Carolina 2, Nebraska 4, New Jersey 3, Nevada 2, New York 2, Ohio 8, Oklahoma 2, Oregon 2, Pennsylvania 1, Rhode Island 1, South Carolina 3, Tennessee 4, Texas 5, Utah 3, Virginia 2, Washington 1, Wisconsin 10.

As of November 24, there have been 63 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (12), Ontario (12), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2) and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed. Individuals became sick between mid-October and mid-November 2023. Seventeen individuals have been hospitalized. One death has been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 to 100 years of age. About half of the cases (51%) are male.

