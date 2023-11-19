43 people are reported ill in the United States linked to the same brand of Cantaloupe.

At least 17 people are believed to have fallen ill from Salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said late Friday.

Since November 1, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued recalls for Malichita, Save on Foods and Urban Fare cantaloupe products — including not only whole melons but pre-cut chunks, fruit salads and platters containing the fruit.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control’s website listed eight confirmed cases in British Columbia as of Wednesday, while Public Health Ontario said that at least one case had been identified in that province as of Friday. Another eight cases of salmonella were suspected of being linked to recalled cantaloupes in Quebec.

Earlier this month, Groupe Tomapure and Fruit Pure brand cantaloupe products were recalled due to salmonella after having been distributed to hotels, restaurants and institutions in Ontario and Quebec.

The affected Malichita cantaloupes were sold between October 11 and November 14, inclusive, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Friday notice said.

It said the affected Save on Foods and Urban Fare products had best-before dates up to and including Nov. 9 and were recalled “at the retail level” earlier in the month.

The Malichita cantaloupes were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and “possibly other provinces and territories,” the food inspection agency said.

The Save on Foods and Urban Fare products were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon, it said.