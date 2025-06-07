As of June 5, 2025, a total of 79 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 7 states (Arizona 3, California 63, Kentucky 1, Nebraska 2, New Jersey 2, Nevada 4, Washington 4). Six ill people in Kentucky, New Jersey, and Washington reported traveling to California and Nevada before they got sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 24, 2025 to May 17, 2025. Of the 61 people with information available, 21 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 30 people interviewed, 27 (90%) reported eating eggs. State health officials identified illness sub-clusters at two restaurants. An illness sub-cluster is a group of unrelated sick people who all ate at the same location or event, such as a restaurant. Investigating sub-clusters can help identify a food item eaten by all the sick people that could be the source of the outbreak. Eggs were served at both sub-cluster locations.

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS). showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that eggs distributed by August Egg Company may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis and may be making people sick.

FDA conducted an inspection at August Egg Company’s processing facility and collected samples for testing. Some samples tested positive for Salmonella. WGS showed that the Salmonella in the samples are closely related to Salmonella from sick people.

People reported buying many different brands of eggs from multiple stores. FDA conducted a traceback investigation based on where the ill people reported shopping or eating during the timeframe of interest, and August Egg Company was identified as a common supplier of eggs.

On June 6, 2025, August Egg Company recalled eggs. CDC is advising people not eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs.

The recalled eggs have a printed Julian Date between “32” and “126” followed by a plant code number “P-6562” or “CA-5330” on the egg carton or package. The recalled eggs sold at retail stores are packed in fiber or plastic cartons, with the above codes printed on one side of the carton.

Item Name Plant Number Carton UPC Clover Large Brown Organic 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 070852010427 First Street Large Brown Cage Free Loose 1 case=150 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512039638 Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021042 Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 071230021011 O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401522 O Organics Large Brown 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401508 O Organics Large Brown 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 079893401546 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown Organic 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122771 Marketside Large Cage Free Brown Organic 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122801 Marketside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122764 Marketside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 681131122795 Raleys Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567033310 Raleys Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040325 Raleys Organic Large Brown Organic 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567028798 Raleys Organic Large Brown Organic 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 046567040295 Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110099327 Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 011110873743 Sun Harvest Cage Free Large Brown Organic 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sun Harvest Cage Free Large Brown Organic 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 041512131950 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211747 Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211754 Sunnyside Cage Free Large Brown Organic 12 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544201441 Sunnyside Cage Free Large Brown Organic 18 eggs P-6562 or CA-5330 717544211761 Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Large Brown Organic -1 box=6 flats(1 flat=30 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs) P-6562 or CA-5330 NA

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: