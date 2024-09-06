65 people from 9 states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella. The 9 states include the 3 states where the eggs were sold – Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin – in addition to California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia. Most sick people are from Wisconsin (42) or Illinois (11).

24 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

This outbreak may be difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice for people who need them. Laboratory testing showed that the Salmonella making people sick is resistant to nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin. This may make illnesses in this outbreak difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice for people who need them.

Data show that eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC are contaminated with Salmonella and are making people sick. FDA inspected Milo’s Poultry Farms and collected samples. FDA’s analysis showed the outbreak strain of Salmonella was found in the packing facility and the hen egg laying house.

On September 6, Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC recalled eggs. Recalled eggs were sold to stores and restaurants in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms” or “Tony’s Fresh Market.” All egg types, sizes and expiration dates are recalled.

