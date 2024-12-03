Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, MN, is recalling multiple products out of an abundance of caution because they contain recalled cucumbers from Baloian Farms which have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled items were distributed to foodservice and retail customers in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The product comes in a clear plastic packages of various sizes marked with a 7-digit lot code preceded by an “X” on the top labeling and a sell by or use by date located on the same label. A supplementary document with label images and specific lot codes/use by dates is attached. A table of impacted items is below.

No illnesses have been reported to Russ Davis Wholesale in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after trace forward indicated that Baloian Farms cucumbers had been processed and distributed through Russ Davis Wholesale.