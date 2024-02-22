From FDA:

Sold Nationwide

Rizo Lopez, Inc. has provided a list of Retail Establishments That Received Rizo-López Foods Dairy Products that includes distribution to CA, CO, IL, NV, OR, UT, and WA. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. Please refer to the product list regardless of place of purchase and discard recalled product.

Recalled dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products sold under the brand names:

Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, Jack & Olive, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Sprig & Sprout (S&S), The Perfect Bite Co.,Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Retailer names where product was sold unbranded as taco kits, wraps, and meals:

Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Carrs-Safeway, Costco, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Shaw’s, Sprouts (S&S), Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons.

More information about recalled products, including descriptions, sizes, and UPCs or “best by” dates are included in the table of recalled products below. Additional information is also available in the recall notices from the companies.

From CDC:

Cheeses, crema, and yogurt made by Rizo-López Foods

Types of cheeses include: Blanco suave Cotija Oaxaca Panela Queso crema Queso fresco Queso para freir Queso seco Requeson Ricotta

Sold nationwide under many brand names

Foods containing recalled cheese, crema, or yogurt