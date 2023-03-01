On Feb. 28, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to Sun Sprouts-brand alfalfa sprouts grown by SunSprout Enterprises of Fremont, NE, is over.

CDC reports a total of 63 illnesses, with 10 people requiring hospitalization. Illnesses were reported in eight states with the last illness onset on Feb. 2, 2023. States with cases include Arizona (1), Iowa (6), Kansas (6), Missouri (9), Nebraska (26), New Hampshire (1), Oklahoma (1) and South Dakota (13).

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local partners.

On Dec. 29, 2022, SunSprout Enterprises initiated a voluntary recall of two lots (# 4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. On the same day, SunSprout Enterprises expanded their voluntary recall to include two additional lots (# 3212, and 4212) of raw alfalfa sprouts. The raw alfalfa sprouts for all recalled lots (#4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212) are packaged in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5-lb packages with best sold-by dates between 12/10/2022 and 1/7/2023.

