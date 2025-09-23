A total of 48 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli were reported from 19 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from September 6, 2024, to November 10, 2024. Of 47 people with information available, 20 were hospitalized and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. One death was reported from California.

People reported buying different brands of carrots from multiple stores. FDA’s traceback of some of these purchases identified Grimmway Farms as the common supplier of organic whole and baby carrots in this outbreak. FDA conducted inspections at Grimmway Farms and collected environmental samples. Two environmental samples collected outside were positive for STEC. Although both strains of E. coli detected in the samples are capable of causing human illness, neither match the strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak. The strain of E. coli causing illnesses in this outbreak was not found in environmental samples; however, epidemiologic and traceback evidence shows that recalled carrots were the likely source of illnesses in this outbreak.