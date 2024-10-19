TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under the brand names listed below.

Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this site: https://s202.q4cdn.com/734602292/files/doc_downloads/2024/10/Brantford-Waffles-Press-Release-FinalDraft-All-Images-Only-JC.pdf

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

This issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.