A total of 36 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from 14 states (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 11, 2024, to May 26, 2024 (see timeline). Of 27 people with information available, 4 people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Public health investigators used the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that were part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

Traceback data collected by FDA determined that Infinite Herbs, LLC, in Miami, Florida, was the supplier of the 2.5-oz packages of organic basil that made people sick.

On April 18, 2024, Infinite Herbs recalled 2.5-ounce packages of Infinite Herbs fresh organic basil due to Salmonella contamination.

On April 19, Infinite Herbs expanded its recall to include Melissa’s brand fresh organic basil in 2 oz and 4 oz packages.

