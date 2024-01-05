As of January 3, 2024, 24 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 14 states – Arizona 1, Connecticut 1, Illinois 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Nebraska 1, New Jersey 1, New York 1, Ohio 11, Texas 1, Utah 1, Vermont 1, Washington 1, Wisconsin 1. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 20, 2023, to December 18, 2023. Of 20 people with information available, 5 have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

Salmonella was identified in an unopened sample of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a part of the investigation. Testing is being conducted to determine if the Salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain.

On January 3, 2024, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products.

Busseto Charcuterie Sampler 18-oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” LOT Code L075330300 and “best by” date on April 27, 2024. This product is sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages. The products have the establishments numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” on the package. See recall notice for more details. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.



