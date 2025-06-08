Marler Clark retained by California woman likely sickened by Salmonella-tainted eggs

Seattle, WA – As of June 5, 2025, a total of 79 people infected with Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 7 states (Arizona 3, California 63, Kentucky 1, Nebraska 2, New Jersey 2, Nevada 4, Washington 4). The attorneys at Marler Clark have been hired by one of the likely California victims in this outbreak. Health officials in California and other states are continuing to investigate this outbreak and have determined that there is a link to August Egg Company, based in Hilmar, California. 1.7 million eggs have been recalled from multiple states.

Outbreak Facts

Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 24, 2025, to May 17, 2025. Of the 61 people with information available, 21 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that eggs distributed by August Egg Company may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis and may be making people sick. On June 6, 2025, August Egg Company recalled eggs. Egg Recall list.

The recalled eggs were sold at grocery stores in California and Nevada, including FoodMaxx, Lucky, Raleys, Ralphs, Safeway, Food 4 less, Save Mart and Smart & Final. They were also sold at Walmart stores in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington and Wyoming.

90% of those interviewed recalled eating eggs. State health officials have identified illness sub-clusters at two unnamed restaurants. Eggs were served at both sub-cluster locations.

Six ill people from Kentucky, New Jersey, and Washington reported traveling to California and Nevada before they got sick.

Salmonella

“Given the lag time in reporting and broad sales of the eggs, this outbreak will increase in number over the coming weeks,” said Bill Marler, managing partner at Marler Clark. “In addition, the CDC estimates that for every one person counted, there are nearly 40 other sick but will remain uncounted,” added Marler.

William (Bill) Marler will be representing a California victim in this Salmonella egg outbreak. An accomplished attorney and national expert in food safety, Bill has become the most prominent foodborne illness lawyer in America and a major force in food policy in the U.S. and around the world. As an food safety expert, Bill is featured in the current Netflix documentary called Poisoned, the Dirty Truth About Your Food. Over the last 30 years, Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, has represented thousands of individuals in claims against food companies whose contaminated products have caused life altering injury and even death.

