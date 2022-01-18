Salmonella – Onions

As of November 12, 2021, 892 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 38 states and Puerto Rico. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to October 25, 2021.

Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 37, and 58% are female. Of 571 people with information available, 183 (32%) have been hospitalized.

CDC and FDA recommend that you not eat, sell, or serve fresh whole red, white, or yellow onions distributed by ProSource Produce LLC or Keeler Family Farms that were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Listeria – Dole Salad

As of December 17, 2021, 16 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 13 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 16, 2014, to October 17, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 50 to 94 years, with a median age of 76, and 81% are female. Of 14 people with information available, 12 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Michigan and Wisconsin.

On December 22, 2021, Dole recalled all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at the two facilities that produced the contaminated packaged salads.

Do not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Listeria – Fresh Express

As of December 21, 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from eight states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from July 26, 2016 through October 19, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 44 to 95 years, with a median age of 80, and 60% are female. All 10 people have been hospitalized. One death has been reported from Pennsylvania.

On December 20, 2021, Fresh Express recalled packaged salads produced at its facility in Streamwood, Illinois, since November 20, 2021. Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled salads. CDC and FDA are working to determine if additional products are contaminated.

E. coli – Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket Power Greens

As of January 6, 2022, a total of 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from four states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 27, 2021, to December 9, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 26 to 79 years, with a median age of 59, and 100% are female. Of ten people with information available, four have been hospitalized and one person developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Nine people reported eating Organic Power Greens sold under the Simple Truth Organic brand (8) and the Nature’s Basket brand (1), and seven people’s shopper records showed the purchase of these products. Both brands of Organic Power Greens have the same mix of leafy greens: organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard.

E. coli – Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach

A total of 15 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 were reported from 10 states. The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 13, 2021, to November 8, 2021. Sick people ranged in age from 1 to 76 years, with a median age of 26, and 80% were female. Of 15 people with information available, 4 were hospitalized and 3 developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). No deaths were reported.

On November 15, 2021, CDC advised people not to eat, sell or serve Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with “best by” date of October 23, 2021.