According to the US FDA and CDC, 690 laboratory confirmed Cyclospora infections associated with this Fresh Express outbreak have been reported from 13 states: Georgia (1), Illinois (209), Iowa (206), Kansas (5), Massachusetts (1), Minnesota (86), Missouri (57), Nebraska (55), North Dakota (6), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (2), South Dakota (13), and Wisconsin (45). The ill person from Georgia purchased and ate a bagged salad product while traveling in Missouri. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020, to July 20, 2020. Ill people range in age from 10 to 92 years with a median age of 57; 51% are female. Of 680 people with available information, 37 people (5%) have been hospitalized.

In Canada, as of July 8, 2020, there are 37 confirmed cases of Cyclospora illness linked to this outbreak in three provinces: Ontario (26), Quebec (10) and Newfoundland and Labrador (1). Individuals became sick between mid-May and mid-June 2020. One individual has been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 21 and 70 years of age. The majority of cases (76%) are female.

