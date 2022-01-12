The Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) announced today the temporary closure of Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton in relation to a Hepatitis A Virus (HAV) outbreak in the county. The restaurant will be closed until further notice while the investigation continues.

At this time, 11 total cases are under investigation, with 9 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A and 2 potential cases of Hepatitis A. Of the 9 confirmed cases, 7 people were hospitalized. To date, one death is confirmed and one additional death is under investigation.

Authorities believe the outbreak began in late November, and current data suggests that the outbreak “no longer presents a risk.” However, officials are continuing to look into the situation. Per standard public health protocols, OPH coordinated with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to issue a health advisory on Wednesday. As a result, OPH continues to receive additional information to support its investigation and identify additional potential cases. Investigation conducted to date suggests the exposure occurred in late November no longer presents a risk. However, additional investigation into probable cases resulting from the health advisory associated with this outbreak are underway. In the interest of public health, the restaurant has been shut down until further notice.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. The virus is generally spread when people come into trace amounts of stool from an infected person through food, drink or an object. The disease can also be spread through close contact. It can be prevented by vaccination.

Symptoms include:

• Yellow skin or eyes

• Not wanting to eat

• Upset stomach

• Throwing up

• Stomach pain

• Fever

• Dark urine or light-colored stools

• Diarrhea

• Joint pain

• Feeling tired

Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Comments: Foodborne illness complaint. Inspection conducted upon receiving possible foodborne illness complaint. Discussed with person-in-charge on proper handwashing, glove use when handling ready-to-eat foods, exclusion of ill employees, and prevention of contamination during food storage and handling. At time of inspection the following was observed. All hot and cold holding units were observed working in proper conditions. Facility had hot and cold running water under pressure and hand sinks were stocked with soap and paper towels. No employees were observed handling foods with bare hands at time of inspection. Ware wash machine was tested and cl sanitizer was observed at approx 150 ppm. Ehs collected invoices for food products specified in complaint and discussed foods and ingredients that are in these recipes. Ehs documented manufacturers info of foods specified in complaint. Facility must correct and maintain all noted violations Failure to correct and maintain any and all violations may lead to legal action, citations, and/or closure. In the event of an emergency such as power outage, loss of water supply, loss of hot water, fire, flood, sewage leak / back-up or other imminent health hazard; facility MUST cease all operation and notify MCOPH immediately. Failure to comply may result in legal action. If after hours call 610-278-5117 and follow the instructions for the “on-call” system.

https://pa.healthinspections.us/_templates/629/inspection/_report_full.cfm?inspectionID=725409&parentTableName=tblInspection&dsn=DHD_629&domainid=629&wguid=1367&wgunm=sysuser&wgdmn=629&logintime=%2200:00:00%20AM%22&public=1

Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Comments: Purpose: Pick-up documentation for Deliveries and Ingredient list, along with follow-up questions. -Facility provided Suppliers invoices and receipts. -Ingredients and Recipes provided. EHS will provide information requested to DIS.

https://pa.healthinspections.us/_templates/629/inspection/_report_full.cfm?inspectionID=715239&parentTableName=tblInspection&dsn=DHD_629&domainid=629&wguid=1367&wgunm=sysuser&wgdmn=629&logintime=%2200:00:00%20AM%22&public=1

Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Comments: Note: Routine inspection not conducted at this time. Facility refused to voluntarily close because of an ongoing Hepatitis A outbreak investigation. Facility is mandated to close by direction of Montgomery County Office of Public Health and shall remain closed until written permission is given by the Montgomery County Office of Public Health. West Norriton township police were contacted and on-site at time of closure. Facility refused to sign report.

https://pa.healthinspections.us/_templates/629/inspection/_report_full.cfm?inspectionID=715314&parentTableName=tblInspection&dsn=DHD_629&domainid=629&wguid=1367&wgunm=sysuser&wgdmn=629&logintime=%2200:00:00%20AM%22&public=1 History of Inspections – https://pa.healthinspections.us/montgomery/#facility

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources