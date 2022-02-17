American Gourmet is recalling snack size bags of .99c Saladitos, net weight 1.5 oz, per picture below because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Product was distributed in South San Diego through Liquor stores. It has a lot # 211203 and a sell by 12/03/2022. The UPC number is #1578600104

No illness was reported to date due to the distribution of this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that dried plums or saladitos containing lead was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of lead.

Candies Tolteca of Fresno, California is recalling its 1.5 oz packages of Saladitos (Salted Dried Plums) and its 1.5 oz packages of Saladitos con Chile y Limon (Dried Plums with Chili & Lemon) because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Saladito products were sold and/or distributed in California, Nevada & Utah through Independent Distributors and company Route Sales Representatives who in turn, sold to many retail stores, including Supermarkets, Gas Stations and Convenient Stores.

Both Saladitos items come in 1.5 oz portions packaged in a clear cellophane bag approximately (4” x 8”). The name SALADITOS Salted Dried Plums appears on a Blue TOLTECA brand label and identified with UPC Code 704927600694. The SALADITOS CON CHILE Y LIMON, Dried Plums with Chili & Lemon appear on a Green TOLTECA brand label and identified with UPC Code 704927600700. The lot number 21019 is stamped on the front of the package, along with the expiration dates of 05/20/2022 for the Saladitos (Salted Dried Plums) and 01/20/2022 for the Saladitos Con Chile y Limon (Dried Plums with Chili & Lemon.

The company discontinued its sale(s) of the SALADITOS Salted Dried Plums and SALADITOS CON CHILE Y LIMON, Dried Plums with Chili & Lemon in California since on or about June 23, 2021 immediately after having received a Notice of Violation concerning the Prop 65 warning label. Immediately thereafter the company elected to remove the TOLTECA brand Saladito item(s) from the shelves and displays of the market places in California. The Independent Distributors and Route Sales Representatives gave their full cooperation in removing the items from the reach of consumers and returning them and their own unsold inventory of Saladitos to the company’s warehouse for full credit refund.

The firm has immediately also removed TOLTECA brand Saladito item(s) from the shelves and displays in the states of Nevada and Utah as of February 7, 2022.

This recall is initiated after the California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued the public notice, and it is being made with the knowledge of the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with lead poisoning may not look or act sick. Lead poising in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.