Randall Foods, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling all its Randall-brand beans because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk. The recall includes the following products:

Brand Description UPC Batch/Lot Numbers “Best By” Date Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ 070095000100 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ 070095000117 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall

Randall RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ

RANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ 070095000131

070095000209 ALL

ALL Prior to January 1 2025

Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ 070095000216 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000230 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ 070095000407 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ 070095000414 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000430 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ 070095000308 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ 070095000315 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000339 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ 070095000506 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000537 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ 070095000605 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ 070095000612 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000636 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ 070095000711 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ 070095000735 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL ULITMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ 070095000902 ALL Prior to January 1 2025 Randall RANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ 070095005105 ALL Prior to January 1 2025

The product is sold in 48oz, 24oz, and 15.4oz glass jars with tan labels with “Randall” at the label top. Approximately 1.6 million cases of affected products were distributed between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021 at retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.

Botulism: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Botulismoutbreaks. The Botulism lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Botulism and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Botulism lawyers have litigated Botulism cases stemming from outbreaks traced to carrot juice, pesto, cheese and chili.

If you or a family member became ill with Botulism after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Botulism attorneys for a free case evaluation.