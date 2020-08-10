Freshouse II, LLC of Salisbury, NC is recalling the following specific production lots, brands and weights of Valencia Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Organic Limes, and Red B Potatoes because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recall was voluntarily initiated after the company’s routine internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in one of the packing facilities.
No illnesses have been associated with this recall to date.
|CONSUMER RETAIL ITEMS
Recall Initiated August 9, 2020
|PRODUCT
|BRAND
|RETAIL UPC
|TRACE # printed on tag or clip on bag
|SIZE
|LOT # ON BULK CASES
(this information is for retail stores)
|Limes
|Freshouse
|33383 14683
|174618 174570 174571 174572
|2lb mesh bags
|16444003
16444603
16444703
|Organic Limes
|Natures Promise
|88267 53813
|174375
|1lb mesh bags
|X0174375
|Red B Potatoes
|Fresh from the Start
|33383 51003
|174575
174403 174595
|3lb mesh bags
|16475401
16453501
16475401
|Lemons
|Fresh from the Start
|33383 14020
|174551 174552
|2lb mesh bags
|16453103
16415302
|Lemons
|Wegmans
|77890 15917
|n/a
|2lb mesh bags
|16453103
|Valencia Oranges
|Wegmans
|77890 52363
|n/a
|4lb mesh bags
|16415104
|WHOLESALE BULK ITEMS
Recall initiated August 9, 2020
|PRODUCT
|SIZE
|Shipper Reference Numbers
(this information is for
wholesale customers)
|Lemons
|40 lb boxes
|1187005, 1187128, 1187103, 1187112
|Limes
|40 lb boxes
|1187112, 1187099, 1187128, 1186832
|Red Potatoes
|50 lb bags
|1187098, 320873, 320992, 2182424
|Valencia Oranges
|40 lb boxes
|1187099, 1187015, 1187112
Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia Oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY.
Affected produce items, sold between July 31 and August 7, 2020, include:
Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363
Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917
Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033
