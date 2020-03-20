Courts are closing and meetings and hearings are being cancelled. Several food safety speeches have been cancelled or are being postponed. We did mediations this week scheduled in Denver and Rochester by video conferencing. All of the Marler Clark staff will be working from home. Bruce and I have been in the office on a rotating basis as will be one staff member.

I think we all are feeling a bit anxious and helpless, but many of the most vulnerable are feeling fear and hunger as our economy contacts. Over the coming weeks we will do more and I urge all to do the same.

We are donating $5,000 each to the following local area Food Banks:

• The University District Food Bank: https://www.udistrictfoodbank.org/donate/food/

• FamilyWorks Family Resource Center and Food Banks: https://familyworksseattle.org/coronavirus-response/

• North Helpline Emergency Services and Food Bank: https://www.northhelpline.org/

• Mary’s Place Seattle: https://www.marysplaceseattle.org/

• Ballard Food Bank https://www.ballardfoodbank.org/

• Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services https://www.stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org/

• Bainbridge Island Helpline House https://www.helplinehouse.org/food-bank/